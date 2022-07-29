Pet Of The Week: Gabriel The Boston-Rat Terrier Mix

Friday, July 29th 2022, 12:53 pm

By: News On 6

It's time for our Pet of the Week!

This is Gabriel the 6-week-old Boston-Rat terrier mix. His pregnant mother was rescued from a hoarding situation 8 weeks ago. The Animal Rescue Foundation has a number of other puppies that look just like him.

If you'd like to adopt Gabriel, call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 918-622-5962 or visit their ARF House at LaFortune. The foundation will also have a puppy event Saturday from 1 to 4 at the ARF House where Gabriel and other puppies will be available for pre-adoption.



