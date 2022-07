Saturday, July 30th 2022, 10:44 am

By: News On 6

‘Reservation Dogs’ Holds Season Two Red Carpet Premiere In Tulsa

The TV show "Reservation Dogs" held its second season premiere Friday night in Tulsa.

The River Spirit Casino Resort rolled out the red carpet for the occasion.

The show was filmed in Okmulgee and other parts of Green Country. The series is set in rural Oklahoma.

One of the writers told News On 6 that the show is a celebration of Indigenous heritage.

Season two premieres on Hulu Wednesday.