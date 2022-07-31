Goat Found Wandering Tulsa Near 'The Goat Bar & Kitchen'

Saturday, July 30th 2022, 8:35 pm

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police need helping finding the owner of a wandering goat.

The TPD shared a picture on Facebook saying officers got a call about a goat downtown Saturday morning.

An officer found the goat and kept it company until animal control could pick it up.

Officers say the irony of it all made the story even better.

There was an Alice in Wonderland scavenger hunt happening at the same time and one of the items was to find the "GOAT", as in the bar downtown.

But, while officers were waiting for animal control, scavenger hunters thought the real animal was part of the scavenger hunt!

If the goat is yours, please contact animal control.