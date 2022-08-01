Students Graduate From New Child Development Program

Sunday, July 31st 2022, 10:12 pm

By: News On 6

Some second and third graders just graduated from a new Tulsa program that takes a different approach to teaching.

"Project Teach" launched eight weeks ago.

It's a child development program led by retired black educators and focuses on strengthening students' reading skills, as well as their emotional and mental well-being.

The program mentally prepares students for reading with creative classes like yoga, art and more.

"We have a therapist on site, we have yoga every day, the students have gotten to take field trips off site at an equine center to see what equine therapy is like... so we've done a real hollistic approach, not just reading," said Sheyda Brown, Terence Crutcher Foundation Deputy Director.

Project Teach says it's hoping to become a year-round program.