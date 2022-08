Monday, August 1st 2022, 7:10 am

By: News On 6

Woodland Hills Mall is hosting its back-to-school denim drive.

The "Do Good With Denim" drive is held in collaboration with the "Tulsa Dream Center."

The drive aims to help students in need as they go back to school.

Anyone shopping at Woodland hills can drop off any all-denim clothing items to be recycled.

The clothes are then sent to the Tulsa Dream Center to be distributed to its youth program.

Donations will be accepted throughout the month of August.