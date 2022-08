Monday, August 1st 2022, 7:19 am

By: News On 6

Department Of The Interior Accepting Applications For Grants to Create Outdoor Areas

The Department of the Interior has announced that it is accepting applications for $192 million in 'Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership Grants.'

The program, created back in 2014, is meant to help disadvantaged urban communities to gain outdoor recreation areas like public parks.

The grants can be used to buy or just to develop available land in the communities.

The applications are being accepted until May 31st of 2023.

Click Here for details on how to apply.