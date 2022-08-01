Cooking Corner: Southwest Black Bean Salad
Monday, August 1st 2022, 2:40 pm
Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen.
We're happy to welcome back Liz Taliaferro from Panera showing us how to do a Southwest Black Bean Salad.
Southwest Black Bean Salad
10 minutes
Ingredients
- 1/3 cup Panera Chipotle Ranch Dressing & Dip
- 1 tsp. cumin
- 2 15 oz. cans no salt added black beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 1/2 cup frozen corn, thawed
- 1 small red bell pepper, small dice
- 1/3 cup cilantro, chopped
Steps
- In small bowl, combine dressing and cumin. Set aside.
- In large bowl, mix together black beans, corn and red bell pepper. Add dressing mixture and cilantro. Toss to coat.
- Refrigerate until ready to serve, toss one final time, taste and season with salt and pepper as needed.
Or, Try This
- For added crunch add 1/4 cup diced red onion.
- Toss in some diced avocado and serve on a bed of fresh spinach for a hearty salad.
- Toss with grated Monterey jack cheese and use as a quesadilla filling.
- Serve as a dip with tortilla chips.