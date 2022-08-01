Cooking Corner: Southwest Black Bean Salad

Monday, August 1st 2022, 2:40 pm

By: News On 6

Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen.

We're happy to welcome back Liz Taliaferro from Panera showing us how to do a Southwest Black Bean Salad.

You can check out many more recipes like this one

Southwest Black Bean Salad

10 minutes

Ingredients

1/3 cup Panera Chipotle Ranch Dressing & Dip 1 tsp. cumin 2 15 oz. cans no salt added black beans, drained and rinsed 1 1/2 cup frozen corn, thawed 1 small red bell pepper, small dice 1/3 cup cilantro, chopped

Steps

In small bowl, combine dressing and cumin. Set aside. In large bowl, mix together black beans, corn and red bell pepper. Add dressing mixture and cilantro. Toss to coat. Refrigerate until ready to serve, toss one final time, taste and season with salt and pepper as needed.

