Man Arrested In Connection To Shooting At Tulsa Day Center

Tuesday, August 2nd 2022, 6:44 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police have arrested a man tied to a shooting that took place in downtown Tulsa in December of 2021.

Officers arrested Wendell Clark on Monday after they say he shot at a man, but missed and ended up shooting the Day Center. Police say after the shooting both Clark and the victim left the scene.

When officers got there, they say they found a bullet lodged in the wall of the breakroom at the center. Police say two days later, employees called police saying Clark was back outside the Day Center.

Officers say Clark told them the man tried to rob him and then punched him, so he shot at the man in self-defense, but missed. Police say surveillance video backed up part of Clark's story until they realized Clark fired a second shot at the man as he was running away.

Police found the gun used in the shooting at Clark's house.

According to an affidavit, Clark is a convicted felon out of Missouri and was sentenced to five years in prison for drugs and escape.

Clark is now in the Tulsa County jail for shooting with intent to kill, having a gun as a felon and shooting into a public place.

Currently, police do not know the name of the other person involved.





This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.