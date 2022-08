Tuesday, August 2nd 2022, 8:00 am

By: News On 6

The Rogers County Health Department is hosting a back-to-school immunization clinic on Tuesday.

Parents can bring their kids to the health department in Claremore from 8 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The vaccines are free for kids 18 and younger and they do take walk-in appointments.

