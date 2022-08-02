Natalie Mikles With Made In Oklahoma Shares A Recipe For '1-2-3 Peach Cobbler'

Tuesday, August 2nd 2022, 9:19 am

By: News On 6

Natalie Mikles with Made in Oklahoma joined the News On 6 team on Wednesday to share a recipe for a peach cobbler.

Description:

This cake-like cobbler is like none you’ve ever had. Shawnee Mills Corn Muffin Mix is a good base when sweetened with a little brown sugar. The filling is pound of sliced peaches combined with Garden Club Peach Preserves. The result is a peachy cobbler with a crumb texture. It’s perfect served warm out of the oven with Braum’s or Hiland Vanilla Ice Cream. Try it in the summer with fresh peaches or anytime of the year with frozen peaches.

Ingredients:

1 pound Oklahoma peaches, sliced

1/2 cup Garden Club Peach Preserves

1/2 stick Hiland Salted Butter, cut into pats

2 Hansen’s Eggs

1/3 cup Braum’s Milk

1/3 cup Hiland Sour Cream

1 package Shawnee Mills Corn Muffin Mix

2 tablespoons brown sugar

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Place peaches in an 8-by-8-inch glass baking dish, and heat in the microwave until hot, about 2 minutes. (Frozen peaches will take longer.) Carefully stir in the preserves and heat 30 more seconds.

3. Fold in butter pats then level the filling. Use a little cooking spray around the inside/top of the pan to prevent sticking.

4. To make the crust, in a small mixing bowl whisk the eggs and milk until well beaten, then add the sour cream and mix until the sour cream resembles small curds. Add the muffin mix, stirring just to incorporate. Don’t overmix.

5. Pour the crust mixture over the hot buttery peaches. Place in the center of the oven and allow 30 to 35 minutes for baking, using a skewer to check for doneness. Let rest for 15 minutes before serving.

6. Serve warm with Hiland or Braum’s Vanilla Ice Cream.