Tuesday, August 2nd 2022, 4:54 pm

By: News On 6

Broken Arrow Police are making sure kids in their community have what they need to return to the classroom.

The department is hosting a back-to-school bash to give students supplies.

Justin Weaver, the outreach pastor at the assembly church where the even is taking place, joined News On 6 at 4 p.m. to talk about it.