Tulsa Public Schools Facing Extreme Staffing Shortage

Tuesday, August 2nd 2022, 4:58 pm

By: News On 6

The superintendent of Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) says the district is facing an extreme staffing shortage ahead of the Fall semester.

Doctor Deborah Gist says there are job openings in every single department across the district.

She says the statewide teacher shortage is only making hiring more difficult.

"We have a situation in Oklahoma right now that is of catastrophic proportions and I fear that is not getting the amount of attention that it needs to get," said Gist.

The first day of class for TPS students is August 18th.