Tuesday, August 2nd 2022, 5:00 pm

By: News On 6

Gilcrease Turnpike Expected To Open In September

Work on the new Gilcrease Turnpike that connects I-44 to 412 is nearly done.

We have a view from Tulsa's only news helicopter.

Related Story: SkyNews 6 Video: Progress On Gilcrease Expressway Extension Project

Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone explains what you need to know.