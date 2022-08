Wednesday, August 3rd 2022, 5:08 am

By: News On 6

Two people are safe after a semi-crash along I-44 early Wednesday morning, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers.

OHP says the truck driver told troopers that he was on his way to Texas on I-44 near North 145th East Avenue when he says another driver lost control and crashed into him.

Part of I-44 was shutdown as crews worked to clear the scene. The road has since reopened.

Troopers say nobody was hurt in the crash.