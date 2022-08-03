Wednesday, August 3rd 2022, 5:25 am

By: News On 6

Man Accused Of Stabbing Victim In Stomach Arrested By Tulsa Police

A man is in custody on Wednesday morning accused of stabbing another man in the stomach before fleeing the scene.

According to police, the stabbing allegedly took place near East 51st Street and South Peoria Avenue at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Police say the man stabbed the victim in the stomach and fled from the scene on the victim's bicycle.

According to police, the man was caught a short time later.

Police say the victim tried to attack one of the EMSA paramedics as he was being taken to the hospital, but no one was hurt.

Police have not yet released the names of anyone involved.





