Marquise Brown, Former OU Wide Receiver, Charged With Criminal Speeding In Arizona

Wednesday, August 3rd 2022, 2:17 pm

By: News On 6

Former OU receiver and current member of the Arizona Cardinals Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was arrested Wednesday morning, reports say.

Brown was arrested for "criminal speed" just after 7 a.m., according to the CBS Phoenix affiliate.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) said Brown was stopped by authorities and taken into the Maricopa County Jail.

In Arizona, a driver qualifies for criminal speeding if they're going 20 miles per hour over the posted limit.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Tuesday that Brown is easing back into practice after suffering a minor hamstring injury before camp.

