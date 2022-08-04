Thursday, August 4th 2022, 3:52 am

By: News On 6

Links Mentioned On August 4, 2022

Tulsa Literacy Center On A Mission To Help Adults Learn To Read

The mission of the Ruth G. Hardman Literacy Center is to do something good for adults who struggle with reading or a learning disability.

The classes through the literacy center are free and can be done on your own time at your own pace.

For more information on the tutoring or to see how you can get involved, Click Here.

Oklahoma Corporation Commission Holds Public Comment Session

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission will be holding a public comment session on Thursday to give Oklahoma Natural Gas customers the chance to voice their thoughts on the company's proposed rate hike.

The rate hike is to make up for lost revenue due to last year's arctic blast.

Thursday's public comment session will start at 9:30 a.m.

For more information, Click Here.