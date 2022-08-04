Watch: Retailers Prepare For Oklahoma's Tax Free Weekend

Thursday, August 4th 2022, 8:53 am

By: News On 6

Oklahomans are feeling the impact of inflation as families prepare to go back-to-school shopping.

The tax-free weekend starts on Friday. For many families, extra relief is needed even more this year. Any clothing items priced at under $100 are tax-free like school uniforms and sneakers, but school supplies don't make the cut.

"It enables families to save lots of money on their school shopping for the kids going back to school,” said Samuel Cuffey, Store Manager for Walmart on 81st and Lewis.

For most Green Country students, the first day of school is just a couple of weeks away. This weekend, you can take advantage of shopping without a sales tax. Cuffey says for each $100 spent, you could save around $10.

But there's a catch, it only counts on specific items.

"Everything that's on the list is pretty much what you wear and put on every day, clothing items,” Cuffey said.

The clothing must cost less than $100 per item. From jeans to t-shirts, shoes to socks, rain gear to swimsuits, most articles of clothing are included. Diapers are also on the list, a helpful tip if you have a little one at home.

But special shoes for athletic purposes are not tax-free, same with certain accessories like jewelry or purses. Even though you may pick up school supplies on your shopping spree -- you'll still have to pay the sales tax at the register.

"This benefits the retailers and the customers. We get the huge turnout from the crowd, and the customers get to save a lot of money,” Cuffey said.

The tax-free weekend is Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 7 and is available online and in stores.

You can find a full list of tax-free items here