Friday, August 5th 2022, 7:06 am

By: News On 6

A Claremore man who used to work for a private company transferring prisoners between states has now been charged in federal court with sexual assaulting a prisoner he was transporting.

The indictment says Dewayne Dudley was transporting the man from Indiana to New Mexico and the assault resulted in the victim being injured and kidnapped. It also says Dudley then lied about it to the FBI.

If Dudley is convicted, he could face up to life in prison.