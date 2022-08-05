×
Join the conversation
)
Friday, August 5th 2022, 7:15 am
By:
News On 6
Daily Pledge: Harry Anderson
Harry Anderson, a resident at Franciscan Villa, leads us in Friday's Daily Pledge.
Top Headlines
Silver Alert Canceled After Man Found Safe, Returned Home
News On 6
The Silver Alert For James Barnes has been canceled after authorities said he was located and taken home.
2 Killed In Bixby Parking Lot Shooting Identified, Police Still Investigating
News On 6
Bixby Police identified the two people killed Friday in what authorities are calling a murder-suicide.
Cowboys Media Day: Improvement To Come In 2022
News On 6
Saturday was media day in Stillwater and the Cowboys are looking to build on last year's Big 12 runner-up season. John Holcomb was on campus and has more on how the pokes plan to adjust and improve in 2022.
Sapulpa Soccer Club Hosts Stickball Tournament
News On 6
The Sapulpa Soccer Club hosted a Stickball tournament on Saturday. Stickball is a street version of baseball, played with sticks and a rubber ball.
Stolen Car From Tulsa Dealership Leads To Arrest Of 3 Felons
News On 6
Three people are in jail after officers say one of them stole a car from a dealership last month. The dealership told officers Brittany Jefferson test drove a Buick on July 7th and never brought it back.
By 51-50 Margin, Senate Votes To Begin Debate On Inflation Reduction Act
CBS News
A divided Senate voted Saturday to start debating Democrats' election-year economic bill, boosting the sprawling collection of President Joe Biden's priorities on climate, energy, health and taxes past its initial test as it starts moving through Congress.
View More Stories