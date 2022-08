Friday, August 5th 2022, 12:32 pm

By: News On 6

It's time for our pet of the week.

This is Button he is a 3-month-old male Corgi-Pyrenees mix. He is doing great on potty training and is a delight. He'll be a large dog so he'll need a fenced-in backyard. ARF has a number of other puppies that look just like him.

If you'd like to adopt Button, call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 918 622-5962 or visit their ARF House at LaFortune Park.

