Friday, August 5th 2022, 4:20 pm

By: News On 6

A local wrestling group has helped raise thousands of dollars for families fighting cancer and now they have a new event that is aiming to help support local veterans. The group is hosting the main event this weekend at the Mayes County Event Center in Pryor. Tim Rockwell joined News On 6 at 4 to talk about the mission behind Wrestling for a Cause.