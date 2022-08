Friday, August 5th 2022, 4:32 pm

By: News On 6

A brand new organ is being installed in the auditorium at Will Rogers High School in Tulsa.

The old organ that has been in the school since the 50s is in bad condition and hasn't been playable since 1985. Alumni and other donors raised $200,000 to buy a new one and crews dropped the organ off on Friday and got to work installing it.

The first concert with the new organ is planned for November 6th, the weekend of Will Rogers' birthday.