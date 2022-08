Saturday, August 6th 2022, 10:42 am

By: News On 6

Soccer Fans Play Different Type Of Game On Austrian Alps

Most sports, including soccer, are played on flat fields, but a flat surface is hard to find in one of the world's biggest mountain ranges.

Some fans in the Austrian Alps are playing a different type of soccer called Extreme Alpine soccer, which is played on the slopes of the mountains.

The group came up with the idea during the 2014 World Cup.

They thought soccer wasn't hard enough, so they added running up and down mountains.