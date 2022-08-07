3 Arrested, Accused Of Theft By Pawnee County Deputies

Saturday, August 6th 2022, 7:19 pm

By: News On 6

Pawnee County Deputies arrested three people who they say are connected to at least eight theft cases.

Deputies say last week, several agencies helped with a search warrant on a property in Cleveland, Oklahoma, where they found an active meth lab, a stolen gun and three stolen vehicles.

Investigators say they found stolen property from at least eight other cases.

They say they also found children inside the residence and called DHS to help them.

Deputies arrested Edward Dilley, Jeffrey Wiggins and Heather Wiggins on suspicion of several crimes.