Saturday, August 6th 2022, 7:26 pm

By: News On 6

Muskogee Apartment Fire Residents Move To New Home With Help Of Emergency Management

Some Muskogee residents from Greenleaf Apartments got some help moving into their new homes on Saturday.

The apartments caught fire last month and left nearly a hundred people without a place to live.

The City of Muskogee emergency management shared pictures on Facebook showing crews teaming up to move four people from their hotel rooms to new apartments in Muskogee.

Bed frames, mattresses and sofas were also bought, delivered and set up for the residents.

Money donated to the Muskogee County Disaster Recovery Committee paid for the furniture and bedding.

City of Muskogee Emergency Management says this will work until every resident has a new home.