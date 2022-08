Saturday, August 6th 2022, 7:29 pm

By: News On 6

Saturday marks five years since a strong early-morning tornado ripped through parts of Tulsa.

The EF2 tornado developed in a line of severe thunderstorms around 1 a.m. on this date in 2017.

The twister damaged and destroyed several businesses along 41st street between Yale and Sheridan Avenue.

There were 26 injuries from this tornado and additional EF1 tornadoes were reported in Wagoner, Rogers and Mayes counties.