Sunday, August 7th 2022, 9:18 am

By: News On 6, News 9

Cracker Barrel’s new meatless sausage patty is creating an online debate between meat lovers and supporters of plant-based options.

The chain announced this week it's adding a plant-based sausage patty called the Impossible Sausage to the restaurant chain's breakfast menu.

Their Facebook page lit up with thousands of comments for and against the new item.