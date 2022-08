Sunday, August 7th 2022, 9:27 am

By: News On 6, News 9

A New York camp counselor that found a signed baseball card from a young Mark Zuckerberg is putting it up for auction next month.

The card features the Meta and Facebook founder as an 8 or 9-year-old holding a baseball bat.

Allie Tarantino, who dug up the card in his basement, said Zuckerberg handed it out at the end of the camp season three decades ago.

The card will also be auctioned off as an NFT digital collector's item.