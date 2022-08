Sunday, August 7th 2022, 9:32 am

By: News On 6, News 9

‘March Of The Penguins’ Makes Return At San Francisco Zoo

The annual "March of the Penguins" makes its return at the San Francisco Zoo.

The penguins waddled, walked and worked their way past guests to take a swim at their new home on Penguin Island.

The chicks had just graduated from “fish school,” where they were taught how to eat whole fish, swim and socialize with their caretakers.