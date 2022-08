Sunday, August 7th 2022, 9:38 am

By: News On 6, News 9

Some Londoners are getting the chance to try out some unusual flavors of ice cream.

This new line of flavors called “cupboard classics" is part of The Ice Cream Project and features both ketchup and mayonnaise flavored ice cream.

Not all of them are flavored after condiments as some of the other flavors featured include baked beans, Quaker Rolled Oats, soy sauce and salad cream.

The Ice Cream Project runs until August 28.