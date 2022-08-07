Tulsa Shoppers Enjoy Last Day Of Tax-Free Weekend

Sunday, August 7th 2022, 6:07 pm

Sunday is the final day of Tax-Free weekend as shoppers try to save some money while inflation continues to make prices soar.

For shoppers, the biggest things to remember are the specific items that are for sale and their prices.

Clothes and shoes in stores and online are tax-free as long as you spend less than $100. People can even save on rain gear and diapers.

The weekend deals do not include accessories or special clothing and footwear designed specifically for athletics, like cleats.

For shopper Aiden Schrepel, that means he can stock up on some new shoes.

"Saves me about 40 bucks because of tax," Schrepel said.

Other shoppers like Helena and Tommy Worton are focused on new school clothes.

"I'm happy we're saving money because my mom really needs to," Worton said. "That's why we came during this time, for the tax-free thing."

They say they are glad Tax-Free weekend is happening now, especially with rising inflation.

Tommy says he hopes this weekend will have at least made some people's lives easier.

"I think it's going to help out like you said....the people that are really struggling," Worton said. "Like you said gas and food and everything and this is going to help the out a lot."

The tax-free deals will end Sunday at midnight.