Sunday, August 7th 2022, 6:38 pm

By: News On 6

Dozens of dogs and even their owners got to cooldown Sunday at a dog pool party.

This is the annual K-9 Splash at McClure Park in Tulsa.

After Tulsa Parks' Pools close for the summer, they have a pool day for the pups.

Sunday afternoon, News On 6's Chinh Doan and Dan Hawk stopped by to take their dogs for a swim!