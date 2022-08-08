Tulsa FMAC, Oklahoma Film Academy Bring Film Workshops To Tulsa

Monday, August 8th 2022, 7:19 am

By: News On 6

With filming becoming more common in the sooner state, the Tulsa Film, Music, Arts and Culture Office wants to help those interested in the industry.

Tulsa FMAC and the Oklahoma Film Academy have teamed up to bring workshops to people interested in working on film sets.

Coordinators of the "Set Ready" workshops are excited for the future of film in Green Country.

"We are ready and want to get to work, we work hard and of course, we have fabulous locations to show off. People want these productions here,"

said Abby Kurinm, Executive Director of the Tulsa FMAC.

Organizers say their goal is to add 100 new crew members by the end of this year.