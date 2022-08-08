Aaron Reeves - Bio

Monday, August 8th 2022, 10:58 am

By: News On 6

Aaron Reeves joined News On 6 in June 2022.

Aaron was born in Tulsa and raised in Skiatook, Okla. He grew up with an agricultural background, placing an importance on weather in his life. However, the Skiatook F-4 tornado in 1991was one of the things that really sparked Aaron’s interest in becoming a meteorologist.

Upon graduating from Skiatook High School, Aaron attended Coffeyville Community College before moving on to the University of Louisiana at Monroe (Geaux Hawks) where he received a B.S. in Atmospheric Science. While at CCC & ULM, he was also a member of the Track & Field team. He also became a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity while at ULM.

Aaron started his meteorology career right here at News On 6 as an intern before taking a job at KSNT in Topeka, Kan. where he had the opportunity to forecast about every type of extreme or severe weather imaginable.

Aaron has been working as a meteorologist right here in Tulsa since 2015.

Outside of weather, Aaron enjoys being very active. He enjoys playing golf, running, biking, and pretty much anything involving being out and about.

In addition to his weather duties, Aaron spent 15 years working at the Tulsa Zoo driving the train and operating the carousel. He also was a college track and field coach for 10 years, coaching Track and Golf at Coffeyville Community for 6 years and spending 4 years as an assistant track coach at Oral Roberts University. In his time coaching he worked with many high-level athletes with the most well known being Olympic 200m gold Medalist Andre DeGrasse of Canada.

Aaron resides in Skiatook with his wife, Alexandria. He is very happy to be able to work in Northeast Oklahoma providing important weather information to his home state at the station it all started for him at.