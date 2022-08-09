Tuesday, August 9th 2022, 6:19 am

By: News On 6, News 9

Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association Enacts New Rule To Improve Behavior At Athletic Events

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association has enacted a new rule to improve behavior at high school and middle school athletic events.

According to the new rule, if a team's coaches, players or fans show "egregious" acts of "unsportsmanlike behavior" two or more times in the same season, the team or individual could be suspended for the rest of the season.

"Unsportsmanlike behavior" includes fans verbally or physically attacking officials or other fans at a sporting event.

The rule also includes coaches verbally berating or physically attacking officials, players getting into fights while shaking hands and student sections saying inappropriate or demeaning chants.

The new rule will go into effect this school year.