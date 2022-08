Tuesday, August 9th 2022, 1:28 pm

By: News On 6

Sooners To Face Razorbacks At BOK Center In December

OU basketball will bring a regular season matchup to the BOK Center this season.

The arena will host the second Crimson and Cardinal Classic as the Sooners face off against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday, December 10.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 19th at 10 a.m. with prices starting at $11.