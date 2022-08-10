OSU-Tulsa Hosts Back-To-School Drive-Thru Community Event

Tuesday, August 9th 2022, 9:26 pm

By: News On 6

OSU Tulsa celebrated the back-to-school season with a drive-thru community event Tuesday evening.

There were school supply giveaways, free shots from the Tulsa Health Department, and meet-and-greets with Tulsa law enforcement.

"It's you know, really great to have something like this over here in this part of Tulsa," said Michelle Lopez, OSU Tulsa Success Coach. "Having something close to North Tulsa and everything like that, I think is really, really helpful."

Some high school bands and dance groups also performed. TPS students go back to class next Thursday, Aug. 18.



