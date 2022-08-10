Cherokee Nation Hosts Recruiting Event For Upcoming Construction Projects

Wednesday, August 10th 2022, 5:47 am

By: News On 6

On Wednesday, the Cherokee Nation will host a recruiting event for Native and non-Native contractors for upcoming construction projects.

It is part of a series of events recruiting for what the tribe says is an unprecedented number of projects across its 14 county reservation.

Wednesday's event will be at the Cherokee Casino Will Rogers Downs in Claremore. The tribe will be recruiting for seven projects in Rogers and Nowata counties at the event.

The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on the recruiting events you can visit the tribe’s website by Clicking Here.