Cherokee Nation Working On Nearly 50 Construction Projects Across 14 Counties

Monday, August 1st 2022, 7:16 am

By: News On 6

The Cherokee Nation is working on nearly 50 projects across the tribe’s 14 county reservation.

This is considered an unprecedented number of projects for the tribe.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. says one of the biggest challenges is getting contractors to do the skilled labor.

Recruitment events are now being held to gain more people’s interest in working at these sites.

One of the largest projects includes a $400 million project in Tahlequah to launch one of the biggest health care initiatives made in Indian Country.

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. says finding skilled labor is very competitive with a lot of construction ongoing in Green Country.

“We are building things that really create a lot of long term growth that includes housing, health care, things of that nature. A lot of entities are engaged in that. A lot of private sector development and a lot of public sector development and that means is there is a scarcity of really precious resources skilled labor,” Chief Hoskin Jr., said. He also encourages skilled workers interested to attend the recruitment events.

“Because you can really have interaction with people that are involved in building these projects and it’s people with our TERO office where we are recruiting entrepreneurs, Native American entrepreneurs, and Native American skilled labor to these projects. Being able to have these 1 on 1 discussions can have an opportunity to answer a lot of questions. Maybe even raise some questions we haven’t thought of,” Chief Hoskin Jr., said.

The recruitment events are open to everyone and a series of events will be held through September.

For more information on the events you can visit the tribe’s website by Clicking Here.