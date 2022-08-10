First Year Broken Arrow Teacher Prepares For School Year

Wednesday, August 10th 2022, 4:21 pm

Fewer and fewer people are choosing education for their careers but a Lynn Wood Elementary School teacher is getting ready for her first year in the classroom. She along with her principal say education is their passion.

Megan Pope is setting up her Lynn Wood Elementary kindergarten classroom this week for the very first time. She says she has always wanted to be a kindergarten teacher and now she finally gets that chance.

“All of my kindergarten work going back says I want to be a teacher when I grow up, so definitely a full circle moment,” Pope said.

Megan said the education field has become unpopular due to low pay and something bad happening, but says for her, the good outweighs the bad.

"I want this to be a safe space for my kids,” Pope said. “I want them to come in and be comfortable and know this is their home away from home.”

This fall will also mark Stacy Gable’s first year as the Lynn Wood Elementary School principal. She said being a principal is something she doesn't take lightly in a time when parents have a fear of sending kids to class.

“You have to make sure our students, families, teachers, everyone is safe in the building,” Gable said. “It’s going back to the basics, making sure our doors are closed and locked, we are following procedures that have been in place for so long.”

Both Stacy and Megan say they are so excited for their first year in new roles and can't wait to meet the kids.

“We are just so excited to have met the teacher and the first day of school, a school is very quiet when students aren’t here, so we are counting the days and prepping to get our classrooms ready,” Gable said.

They say the biggest thing you as a community can do for them is shown support in any way possible.

If you would like to contribute to Pope’s classroom fund, you can check out her Amazon Wishlist