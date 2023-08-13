Water Slides, Free Haircuts, And Prizes: Tulsa Dream Center's Back To School Splash

The Tulsa Dream Center’s west campus is hosting its first ever Back to School Splash to give kids a last full day of summer before heading back to school.

-

“The center has been having back to school events at the north center for years but they are excited to host events at their new location,” Marquess Dennis with the Tulsa Dream Center.

Kids will have the chance to enjoy water slides, face paint, free haircuts, school supplies, and the chance to win prizes.

Incoming 4th grader Blessing says he loves learning. He says his favorite subject is math and it comes naturally to him.

“It’s easy and it’s easy to learn,” he said.

He is one of many kids who attended the Back-to-School Splash at Tulsa Dream Center’s West campus.

The event has games, food, free haircuts and more and is designed to give the kids one last dose of summer fun before they start school.

Blessing tried his hand in most if not all the event had to offer.

“I went to the bouncy houses, I did flips, I went to get prizes and I’m gonna get a face paint,” he said.

Marquess Dennis with the Tulsa Dream Center says it's a great way to give back to the community.

“Now that we’re here, embedded in west Tulsa, this is a way to just be able to give back and remind them that we’re here for them throughout the school year,” he said.

Dennis hopes this event will help give kids a smooth transition into the classroom and says going into the new school year, the center is hoping to remind kids learning doesn’t have to be draini, it can also be fun.

“We want to make sure to equip them with all the education tools but also the enrichment and the fun to make sure that they understand that learning doesn’t have to be boring,” said Dennis.

He also wants kids to know the dream center is always a place they can go year-round.

“We are picking right back up and we’re gonna go through this school year to make sure they have the best year possible,” Dennis said.

Blessing says he is grateful for school and the programs at the Tulsa Dream Center and is excited to use what he’s learned later on in life.

“I get to learn new stuff and be smart, so I can find a job and a good house to live in,” he said.

The Tulsa Dream Center will have a second Back to School splash at its north campus August 26th.