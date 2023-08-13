A fashion show at Tulsa's Woodland Hills Mall got students ready to head back to the classroom in style, with outfits showcased from over a dozen retailers including Dillards and Gap.

By: News On 6

Fashion Show At Tulsa's Woodland Hills Mall Showcases New Trends Ahead Of School Year

-

A fashion show at Tulsa's Woodland Hills Mall got students ready to head back to the classroom in style.

The annual event gives shoppers a look at trends this year.

This event was hosted by News On 6's own Ryan Gillin!

Outfits were showcased from more than 16 retailers, including Altar'd State, Gap, Dillards and more.

The first 100 people to check in got a free Woodland Hills back-to-school lunch tote.