Wednesday, August 10th 2022, 4:02 pm

By: News On 6

It's a moment of sportsmanship that's taken the country by storm. An Oklahoma little league player went to comfort the pitcher who hit him in the head during a world series regional game on Tuesday.

Many have taken to social media to commend the actions of Isaiah Jarvis who went to check and make sure the pitcher was okay. Isaiah joined News On 6 at 4 to talk about all of the reactions to what happened and what he hopes people take away from it.