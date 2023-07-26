Report: Colorado Discussing Return To Big 12 Conference

By: News On 6, News 9

A former member of the Big 12 Conference is in discussion to return to the league, sources say.

The University of Colorado is discussing leaving the Pac-12 for a return to the Big 12 over a decade after exiting the conference, according to College Football Senior Writer for ESPN Pete Thamel.

Thamel reports that Colorado completed a board meeting and scheduled another for Thursday, July 27, to discuss the move.

The Big 12 is reportedly holding a meeting with presidents Wednesday night where there's expected to be an expansion update, Thamel reports.

Colorado left the Big 12 after the 2010 season.