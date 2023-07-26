Report: Colorado Discussing Return To Big 12 Conference

Wednesday, July 26th 2023, 6:30 pm
A former member of the Big 12 Conference is in discussion to return to the league, sources say.
The University of Colorado is discussing leaving the Pac-12 for a return to the Big 12 over a decade after exiting the conference, according to College Football Senior Writer for ESPN Pete Thamel.
Thamel reports that Colorado completed a board meeting and scheduled another for Thursday, July 27, to discuss the move.
The Big 12 is reportedly holding a meeting with presidents Wednesday night where there's expected to be an expansion update, Thamel reports.
Colorado left the Big 12 after the 2010 season.
