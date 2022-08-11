×
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (August 11)
Thursday, August 11th 2022, 7:23 am
By:
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (August 11)
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (August 11)
Top Headlines
Bill Russell's No. 6 Jersey First Ever To Be Retired Across Entire NBA
CBS News
The National Basketball Association announced plans Thursday to retire the jersey number of late Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell. Russell, an 11-time NBA champion and activist, passed away on July 31 at the age of 88.
YouTube Is The Most Popular Social Media Among Teens, Followed By TikTok
CBS News
YouTube and TikTok's popularity among teens has skyrocketed in recent years, while other social media platforms, like Facebook, have seen a decrease in teen using their service. A whopping 95% of kids ages 13 to 17 say they use YouTube, according to the Pew Research Center. And 19% say they use YouTube almost constantly,
USPS Says It's Hiking Prices For Holiday Shipping — Starting In October
CBS News
The U.S. Postal Service has an early holiday message for people planning to send gifts to friends and family later this year: Be prepared to pay more.
Walgreens Contributed To San Francisco Opioid Crisis, Judge Rules
CBS News
A federal judge ruled Wednesday that Walgreens can be held responsible for contributing to San Francisco's opioid crisis for over-dispensing highly addictive drugs for years without proper oversight and failing to identify and report suspicious orders as required by law.
Trump Team Weighs Releasing Mar-a-lago Search Warrant, Inventory, Video & Photos
CBS News
Former President Donald Trump's legal team is weighing whether to release the search warrant and inventory of material seized at Mar-a-Lago before a federal judge rules on the matter, according to a Florida-based attorney for Trump, Lindsey Halligan.
Over $2B Announced For Roads, Bridges, Bike Lanes Across Us
Associated Press
U.S. transportation officials announced $2.2 billion for local infrastructure projects on Thursday, paving the way for new bridges, roads, bike lanes, railways and ports in scores of communities across the country.
View More Stories