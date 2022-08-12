Will Rogers & Wiley Post Fly-In Event Honors Memory Of 2 Iconic Oklahomans

Friday, August 12th 2022, 6:42 am

By: News On 6

An event honoring two iconic Oklahomans will take place this weekend in Oologah.

On Saturday, the Will Rogers-Wiley Post fly-in will take place.

The event is meant to remember the iconic Oklahomans who died in a plane crash in Alaska on August 15th, 1935.

More than 100 planes will fly over Oologah Lake before landing at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum and Birthplace Ranch in Oologah.

The event will feature food trucks, classic cars and classic planes. SkyNews 6 and News On 6's Dustin Stone will also be at the event.

The free event kicks off on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. and will run until 10:30 a.m.











