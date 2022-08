Friday, August 12th 2022, 12:14 pm

By: News On 6

It's time for our pet of the week.

Meet Carina the 3-month-old female lab mix. She was part of a litter that was dumped on the streets of Tulsa. She is a sweet girl, loves to play with her ball, and has lots of love and energy. She will make an excellent family pet and would love a backyard to play in.

If you'd like to adopt Carina, call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 622-5962 or visit their ARF house at LaFortune park.