×
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@5:30PM
LIVE
NOW
80°
Feels like 85°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
[Unfiltered]
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
WARN Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
Osage SKYCAMS
SkyNews 6 HD
Trav's Wild Weather Camp
Alan's Bus Stop Forecast
Weather App
Ahead of The Storm
Weather 101
Trav's Storm Map
Live Bald Eagle Cam
Weather Teller
Lake Levels
Traffic
Sports Home
PGA 2022
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Missing Not Forgotten
We Remember: 25 Years Later
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
Tulsa Race Massacre: 2021 Coverage
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Tulsa Special Reports
Crime Stories with Lori Fullbright
The Gathering Place
Craig Day Stories
Top Ten Car Chases
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
Osage SkyNews 6 HD
News On 6 Requests
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
Tulsa's CW
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Missing Not Forgotten
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus
Friday Evening Forecast With Stacia Knight
Join the conversation (
)
Friday, August 12th 2022, 6:32 pm
By:
Stacia Knight
Friday Evening Forecast With Stacia Knight
Meteorologist Stacia Knight is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your evening forecast.
More Like This
Friday Evening Forecast With Stacia Knight
Stacia Knight
Meteorologist Stacia Knight is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your evening forecast.
Friday Evening Forecast With Stacia Knight
Stacia Knight
Meteorologist Stacia Knight is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your evening forecast.
Sunday Forecast With Aaron Reeves
News On 6
Meteorologist Aaron Reeves with the Sunday forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Sunday Forecast With Aaron Reeves
News On 6
Meteorologist Aaron Reeves with the Sunday forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Saturday Evening Forecast With Aaron Reeves
News On 6
Meteorologist Aaron Reeves with the Saturday evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center
Saturday Evening Forecast With Aaron Reeves
News On 6
Meteorologist Aaron Reeves with the Saturday evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center
Saturday Morning Forecast With Sawyer Wells
Sawyer Wells
News On 6 Meteorologist Sawyer Wells has your Saturday morning forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Saturday Morning Forecast With Sawyer Wells
Sawyer Wells
News On 6 Meteorologist Sawyer Wells has your Saturday morning forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
View More Stories
More Like This
Friday Evening Forecast With Stacia Knight
Stacia Knight
Meteorologist Stacia Knight is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your evening forecast.
Sunday Forecast With Aaron Reeves
News On 6
Meteorologist Aaron Reeves with the Sunday forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Saturday Evening Forecast With Aaron Reeves
News On 6
Meteorologist Aaron Reeves with the Saturday evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center
Saturday Morning Forecast With Sawyer Wells
Sawyer Wells
News On 6 Meteorologist Sawyer Wells has your Saturday morning forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Saturday Forecast With Stacia Knight
Stacia Knight
Meteorologist Stacia Knight is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Friday Morning Forecast With Alan Crone
Alan Crone
Meteorologist Alan Crone has your Friday morning forecast for August 12, 2022 from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Sooners Receive Commitment From 4-Star Mustang Recruit
News 9
OU, OSU, Alabama, Stanford and Michigan were all on the short-list for star Mustang wide receiver and defensive back Jacobe Johnson. The senior is entering his final season of high school ball and on Saturday night, he announced his commitment to join the Sooners and new head football coach Brent Venables.
OSBI Joins In Search For Missing Louisiana Woman
News 9
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is helping search for a woman whose vehicle was found abandoned in Fort Towson, Oklahoma. The OSBI said Caitlyn Rose Case, 33, was last heard from by family members on August 5, 2022, as she was on her way from Louisiana to Colorado.
A New Leaf Opens Academy For Students Who Have Developmental Disabilities
News On 6
A local nonprofit is opening its academy for students who have a developmental disability. The transition academy for "A New Leaf" is a two-year program in Owasso and Saturday is move-in day.
Tulsa Little League Team Rewarded For Show Of Sportsmanship
News On 6
The Tulsa National Little League team put a smile on peoples hearts this week and taught a lesson in humanity. As News On 6's Dan Hawk shows us, that lesson was rewarded on Saturday.
Tulsa Foundation For Architecture Gives Underground Tunnel Tours
News On 6
Dozens of people will be seeing a part of Tulsa Saturday that many people may not know exist!
Man Killed In Highway 412 Crash Friday Identified By OHP
News On 6
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released new details regarding a deadly Tulsa crash Friday on Highway 412.
View More Stories