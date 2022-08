Saturday, August 13th 2022, 10:15 am

By: News On 6

A back to school fashion show is happening Saturday at Woodland Hills Mall featuring the latest denim trends.

Participants are asked to bring youth or tween sized denim clothes that will go to the Tulsa Dream Center. The center serves kids in need in Tulsa.

The event starts at 2 p.m. in the center court, and participants can bring denim clothes there.

If participants can't make it today, they can drop them off until August 31 at several different stores.